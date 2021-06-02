Top Sections
Mercedes changes the way you buy cars in India. Here's how

Mercedes changes the way you buy cars in India. Here’s how

Updated: 02 Jun 2021, 01:45 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced a massive change in how customers in the country can now buy their luxury vehicle. The move is also likely to benefit dealers as well. Here is a look at how it will work.

