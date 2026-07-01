Yamaha NMax 155 design patent filed; India launch on the cards?

Japanese automaker Yamaha has filed the design patent for its globally sold 155cc scooter, the NMax 155 , in India. The patent filing follows recent developments indicating that the Japanese manufacturer is actively evaluating the model for the domestic market.

Yamaha has patented the NMax 155 in India, signalling a possible launch. The premium maxi-scooter shares its Aerox 155 engine while offering distinct styling, enhanced features, and greater practicality

Yamaha NMax 155: Engine Specs

The NMax 155 is powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in the Aerox 155. The motor produces 15 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Since the Aerox sold in India is already E20 fuel-compliant, the NMax is also expected to meet the same emission standards if introduced locally.

Although both scooters share the same powertrain, the NMax adopts a distinct maxi-scooter design and offers a different riding experience. The NMax comes with 13-inch alloy wheels as opposed to the 14-inch units on the Aerox, with a lower seat height of 770 mm as compared to the Aerox’s 790 mm. The wheelbase is slightly shorter at 1,340 mm, and the ground clearance is rated at 125 mm, versus 145 mm on the Aerox.

The NMax also gets a smaller 5.5L fuel tank, while the Aerox gets a 7.1L fuel tank. However, it weighs approximately 135 kg with a full tank, which is around 10 kg heavier than the Aerox. Under-seat storage has been increased to 25L, marginally larger than the Aerox's 24.5L and the Hero Xoom 160's 22L.

Yamaha NMax 155: Feature List

In global markets, the Yamaha NMax 155 is offered with a comprehensive list of features, including a 4.2-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, keyless ignition, full-LED lighting, an idle stop-start system, and two front storage compartments, including one open and one enclosed.

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The scooter also benefits from a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS, features currently unavailable on the India-spec Aerox 155. It remains unclear whether Yamaha will introduce the Indian version with the same equipment levels.





Yamaha NMax 155: Positioning in India



If launched, the NMax 155 is expected to be positioned above the Aerox 155 in Yamaha India’s scooter lineup due to its larger size, premium features and maxi-scooter positioning. More details are expected closer to its expected launch timeline.

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