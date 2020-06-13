Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter makes a haute couture statement

Did you know that Italy's Vespa scooter company and up-market Parisian couture house Christian Dior were established in the same year? It has been a long and successful road for both companies since 1946 with each making its mark in Italy, France and around the world in areas of expertise which have nothing in common.

Nothing in common until now.

Say hello to Vespa 946 Christian Dior - a scooter that retains the genes of its company while sporting fashion elements that could make it a show-stopper on any fashion ramp 'ride'.

Vespa recently released images of the scooter and informed in a press statement that it stands as a tribute to the heritage of the two houses. Vespa 946 was first presented in 2012 in Milan and launched a year later but the new model was only recently designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women’s collections. The scooter is made in Italy, adhering to the exacting standards, commitment and precision of a couture atelier.

On the right side of the vehicle there are some exclusive decalco with the 'Christian Dior Paris' logo, although on the left side there is the possibility to personalize it.

The scooter's monohull architecture and subtle graphic lines seek to blend the Vespa philosophy with the style statement of Dior. This is also highlighted by a top case patterned with the Dior Oblique motif - designed back in 1967 by Marc Bohan, has been fixed on the luggage rack. The saddle is in real blue-leather with ton sur ton seams; the handles are covered with blue- leather and the seams are ton sur ton.

As can be expected, the Vespa 946 Christian Dior will be limited-edition creations and will be officially launched in spring 2021 in Dior boutiques around the world before making way into select Piaggio Group’s Motoplex stores. There is no word on pricing, yet.