BMW F 450 GS spied testing in production-ready form: What we know so far

First unveiled as a concept model at EICMA 2024 in Italy and Auto Expo 2025 in India, the BMW F 450 GS has now been spotted in production-ready form. The upcoming adventure tourer was previously spied testing in Karnataka, but the test mule was kept heavily camouflaged. Recent spy shots from Germany tell a fuller story with more details on what we can expect from the BMW F 450 GS , which will be manufactured locally in collaboration with TVS Motor Company.

The BMW F 450 GS, first shown at EICMA 2024 and Auto Expo 2025, has been seen testing in production form. It features a new 450 cc engine, updated design elements, and is expected to launch in Q3 2025, priced between ₹ 4 lakh and ₹ 4.5 lakh.

The production-ready test mule has a few changes over the F 450 GS Concept while retaining the same silhouette. The quad-LED DRL setup with the GS badge has been replaced with a conventional, vertically stacked dual-LED configuration. The bodywork is now complete and includes the same front visor with what seems to be a broader tail section. The exhaust features the same twin-pipe design, but the muffler has been lowered, possibly to accommodate additional equipment.

Notably, the test mule has put on cast aluminium alloy wheels, leaving behind the tubeless cross-spoke design we saw with the F 450 GS Concept. This suggests that BMW Motorrad may offer a road-focused variant at launch. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

BMW F 450 GS: Hardware and specifications

The F 450 GS Concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 featured a quad LED DRL setup and cross-spoke wheels.

The BMW F 450 GS utilises a steel bridge trellis frame and a bolt-on rear sub-frame. It features an aluminium swing-arm with a central spring strut. The bike is held up by upside-down forks at the front and a rear monoshock. While the spy shots available do not indicate which components have been used, the F 450 GS’s suspension is expected to retain some degree of adjustability with load-sensitive damping.

BMW Motorrad has equipped the F 450 GS with an all-new 450 cc parallel twin engine, developed specifically for this model. The motor produces 48 bhp and is tuned for strong torque output at the lower end of the rev band, making it suitable for technical off-road riding as well as city and highway use. It has a unique ignition offset, which is expected to bring a high-revving nature to the bike.

BMW F 450 GS: Pricing and availability

With the F 450 GS, BMW Motorrad is gearing to add a middleweight ADV to its Indian portfolio, aimed at riders who want an upgrade over the G 310 GS but not as big as the BMW F 900 GS. The F 450 GS is expected to launch sometime in Q3 2025, with deliveries possibly starting ahead of the festive season. While official pricing details are not available, the motorcycle is expected to be launched in multiple variants, offering varying levels of rider aids and accessories. The expected price for the BMW F 450 GS ranges between ₹4 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

