Two-wheeler prices drop as manufacturers pass on GST benefits; Check which ones…

In a move that promises major relief for two-wheeler buyers, leading manufacturers, including Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, TVS, and Moto Morini, have confirmed they will fully pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates to customers. The GST Council’s decision to slash tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc from 28 per cent to 18 per cent will come into effect from September 22, 2025, resulting in noticeable price drops across popular scooters and motorcycles.

Honda

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has cut ex-showroom prices by ₹5,672 to ₹18,887, depending on the model. The Honda Activa 110 now comes with a relief of up to ₹7,874, while the Dio 110 gets a reduction of ₹7,157. Higher-end models like the CB350 H’ness, CB350RS, and CB350 see the steepest price cuts, with reductions touching nearly ₹19,000.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has also announced substantial cuts, with models such as the Splendor+ cheaper by ₹6,820 and the HF Deluxe reduced by ₹5,805. Sportier models like the Xtreme 250R and Karizma 210 see the biggest savings, with price drops of ₹14,055 and ₹15,743, respectively. The move is expected to particularly benefit buyers in rural and semi-urban areas where two-wheelers play a crucial role in daily mobility.

Bajaj Auto and KTM

Bajaj Auto Ltd. is passing on savings of up to ₹20,000 on motorcycles and ₹24,000 on three-wheelers. However, larger capacity bikes like the Bajaj Dominar 400, Pulsar NS400Z, KTM 390 series, and Triumph-Bajaj models, including the Scrambler 400, Speed 400, and Thruxton 400, will now attract the higher 40 per cent GST slab, pushing prices upwards.

Yamaha

Yamaha Motor India has reduced prices across its lineup. The R15 is now cheaper by ₹17,581, while the MT-15 is down by almost ₹15,000. Commuter-friendly models like the FZ-S Fi Hybrid and FZ-X Hybrid are more affordable by ₹12,000. On the scooter side, the Aerox 155 sees a reduction of ₹12,800, with the RayZR and Fascino down by ₹7,700 and ₹8,500, respectively.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has confirmed that its 350cc motorcycles will become more affordable under the new GST regime, with benefits being directly passed on to buyers. The popular Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 are set to see price cuts of up to ₹22,000. However, its larger displacement bikes like the Himalayan 450, Guerrilla 450, Scram 440, and the 650cc twins will be impacted by the higher GST slab, leading to price hikes.

Moto Morini

Moto Morini has announced its second major price cut this year on the Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street and Scrambler, now priced at ₹4.29 lakh each (ex-showroom). Both bikes were earlier reduced by ₹2 lakh in February, and the latest revision slashes another ₹91,000. However, with the new GST slab for motorcycles above 350cc kicking in from September 22, prices will rise by ₹33,000.

TVS

TVS Motor Company will pass on the full GST benefit across its ICE scooter and motorcycle range, with reductions effective from September 22, 2025. The company has called the government’s tax reform a “bold and transformative move" and has lined up new festive season launches, including the Ntorq 150, Orbiter, and updated Apache motorcycles. Importantly, TVS has clarified that its electric vehicles remain under the concessional 5 per cent GST slab.

What it means for buyers

For two-wheeler customers, these price cuts come at the perfect time, ahead of the festive season when demand traditionally spikes. From mass-market commuters like the Hero Splendor and Honda Activa to enthusiast models like the Yamaha R15 and Royal Enfield 350cc range, affordability is being boosted across the spectrum. While larger-capacity motorcycles will see a price increase due to the 40 per cent GST slab, the reforms are expected to revive sales momentum and make mobility more accessible to millions of Indians.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: