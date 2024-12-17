Thinking of Triumph Speed T4? It is on discount!

Triumph's most recent launch in the Indian market is the Speed T4.
The brand has now announced that they are offering discounts on the Speed T4.
It is being offered with a discount of ₹18,000.
This brings the price of the Speed T4 to just ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Offers are available till the Triumph T4 stocks last as a year-end stock clearance activity.
The Triumph Speed T4 is based on the Speed 400 motorbike which is a retro-modern Roadster.
The engine offered on this bike is a 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit churning out 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque.
The company stated that 85 per cent of the torque is available from 2500 rpm.