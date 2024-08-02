Two-wheeler July sales: Bajaj, TVS saw growth while Hero, RE report dips

The total two-wheeler sales of Hero MotoCorp in July declined to 3,70,274 units from 3,91,310 units in July 2023. The company sold a total of 3,40,390 motorcycles in July this year, and scooter sales stood at 29,884 units, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Sales for Hero and Royal Enfield declined in July, while Bajaj reported a growth of 11 per cent and TVS registered a 9 per cent increment in year-on-y

However, the company has sold 1,905,430 motorcycles and scooters in FY'25 so far (April-July), reflecting a growth of 9.3 per cent over the corresponding period of FY'24, when it sold 1,743,884 units.

The company also highlighted that in July, it achieved its highest monthly global dispatches for this year and registered a growth of nearly 33 per cent in the April-July 2024 period (73,733 units) compared to the corresponding period in FY'24 (55,430 units).

Another two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, registered a growth of 11 per cent in two-wheeler sales in July compared to the same period last year.

The company sold a total of 2,97,541 units in July compared to 2,68,840 units in July 2023. The company registered significant growth in domestic sales, which increased by 19 per cent in July compared to last year. In FY 25 (April-July), the company sold a total of 12,48,458 units, which is a growth of 8 per cent from 11,58,170 units during the same period last year.

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, a two-wheeler manufacturer, reported a drop in total two-wheeler sales by 8 per cent in July compared to last year.

According to data released by the company, it sold a total of 67,265 units of two-wheelers in July, which is 8 per cent lower than the 73,117 units sold in July last year.

During the current FY 25, the company's sales also declined by 2 per cent, selling 2,94,172 units from April-July 2024 compared to 3,00,823 units in April-July 2023.

Another two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS, registered a growth of 9 per cent, with sales increasing from 3,12,307 units in July 2023 to 3,39,676 units in July 2024.

The company reported that domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 8 per cent, increasing from 2,35,230 units in July 2023 to 2,54,250 units in July 2024. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 5 per cent, with sales increasing from 1,53,942 units in July 2023 to 1,61,074 units in July 2024. Scooter sales registered a growth of 15 per cent, increasing from 1,21,941 units in July 2023 to 1,39,995 units in July 2024.

