TVS showcases a cafe racer Ronin and an all-out RR310 at Motosoul 2025

TVS Motor Company used the stage at this year’s Motosoul to roll out a mix of limited-edition models and high-concept custom builds. Headlining the showcase was the debut of the Ronin Agonda, a new limited-run version of the Ronin that takes its design cues from Goa’s Agonda Beach. The motorcycle adopts a clean, white-focused colour scheme paired with retro-inspired five-stripe graphics.

Ronin becomes a cafe racer

Also shown were two custom motorcycles developed in partnership with Smoked Garage: the Ronin Kensai and the Apache RR310 Speedline. The Ronin Kensai, the fourth entry in TVS’ Samurai-inspired series following Musashi, Ryoma and Mizuno, merges café racer and bobber influences into what the brand describes as a “dual-soul" concept. The motorcycle features muscular body geometry, an industrial-style floating seat, an upright exhaust layout and fully adjustable air suspension. Other highlights include ambient lighting details, a performance-oriented wheel setup and a CNC-machined triple tree designed.

Also Read : TVS Apache RTX adventure tourer launched in India at ₹1.99 lakh

An RR310 built for speed

At the performance end of the spectrum stands the Apache RR310 Speedline. Developed with a focus on cornering stability and downforce, the concept uses slick tyres and a bespoke swingarm engineered specifically for the project. Weight reduction and sharper dynamics come through a full fibre-composite body package along with a racing-style exhaust system designed to maximise airflow. While the bike carries a retro-inspired silhouette, the mechanical approach remains firmly track-focused.

In addition to the custom motorcycles, TVS also marked a milestone year for its performance brand with the display of a 20th anniversary edition of the Apache RTX as part of the event lineup.

