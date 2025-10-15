TVS Apache RTX adventure tourer launched in India at 1.99 lakh. Check details

HT Auto
By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2025, 18:06 pm
  • The TVS Apache RTX is the first adventure tourer from the Hosur-based manufacturer, undercutting the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure.  

TVS Apache RTX
The TVS Apache RTX has been launched as the first adventure tourer from the Hosur-based manufacturer
TVS Apache RTX
The TVS Apache RTX has been launched as the first adventure tourer from the Hosur-based manufacturer
The TVS Motor Company has launched the all-new Apache RTX in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of 1.99 lakh. The TVS Apache RTX is the first adventure tourer from the Hosur-based manufacturer, and it joins the highly competitive segment, undercutting the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS. First showcased as a concept motorcycle at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, it has finally arrived with a new single-cylinder engine and a sporty design.

RTX stands for Rally Tourer Extreme, the characteristics of which are reflected in the Apache RTX’s forward-leaning mono-volume design language with rally-derived style cues. To this effect, the Apache RTX gets a tall touring windscreen that sits above the dual LED headlamps and the sharp, but compact front beak. The bike’s headlamp and muscular fuel tank fit neatly together and lead to a split-seat setup that sits on a tail-section with space for a luggage rack and saddle bags.

TVS Apache RTX: New RTXD4 engine

The Apache RTX derives its power from the new RT-XD4 engine that was unveiled at the MotoSoul 2024 event. This is a 299 cc, water/oil-cooled single-cylinder that makes 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox complemented by a bi-directional quickshifter. The transmission setup benefits from a wet, multi-plate lean segment assist-and-slipper clutch for precise off-road engagement. TVS claims the new motor offers linear power delivery across varied terrain with its four riding modes: Tour, Rally, Urban, and Rain.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin – Which one suits you best

TVS Apache RTX: Chassis and hardware

The new power unit is encased within a purpose-built steel trellis frame with a die-cast aluminium swingarm at the rear. The frame enables an 835 mm seat height with rally-derived ergonomics for both road and trail-worthy riding dynamics. The Apache RTX is suspended by 41 mm long-travel WP inverted cartridge forks at the front and a mono-tube rear shock absorber with a floating piston for stable damping and lower temperatures.

Suspension travel is 180 mm all around, complemented by a 200 mm ground clearance and kerb weight of 180 kg. The RTX rides on 19-17-inch alloys wrapped in a 110/80-section front and 150/70-section rear tyre. These are fitted with a 320 mm front disc with a fixed caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a floating caliper.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2025, 18:06 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RTX adventure tourer adventure bikes

