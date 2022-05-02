TVS Ntorq 125 XT launched at 1.02 lakh, comes loaded with tech. Check details

The TVS Ntorq 125 features a new paint scheme, called Neon Green that makes it stand out from other variants in the line-up. It has been priced at ₹ 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq 125 XT scooter in the country at ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes loaded with latest technology features and gets the SmartXonnectTM connectivity platform with a hybrid TFT and LCD console. It comes with more than 60 new connectivity features such as ‘SmartXtalk’ - Advanced Voice Assist and ‘Smartxtrack’ for social media alerts, news and weather features.

The Ntorq 125 XT scooter's first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature can now accept voice commands directly. The scooter also features the TVS IntelliGO technology with start-stop function. Another key feature is its new lighter and sportier alloy wheels that enable it to deliver enhanced performance while saving fuel.

The list of connected features on the scooter do not end here. The TVS Ntorq 125 XT scooter also lets riders track food delivery status, a feature seen on a two-wheeler in the country for the first time. It also comes with new traffic time slider screens that lets the riders take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live AQI, news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal.

The TVS SmartXonnectTM platform is a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with the TVS Connect mobile App, available on both Android and iOS. Riders can enjoy a convenient interface while also having the option to customize the interface for more personalization. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO-related carbon saving screen that users can share with their friends and family.

On the mechanical front, the scooter comes with a 124.8 cc, three-valve, air-cooled, race-tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

In terms of styling, the scooter is adorned by a new paint scheme called Neon Green that makes it stand out from other variants in the line-up.

