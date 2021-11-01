TVS Motor launches 2021 Raider 125cc motorcycle in Nepal

TVS Motor Company has launched its new Raider motorcycle for the 125cc segment in Nepal, looking to woo the young customers in the Himalayan country. The new TVS Raider comes with a host of segment-first features such as an LCD digital speedometer, LED headlamps, 3V i-Touch Start as well as an under-seat storage.

Price of the motorcycle for Nepal hasn't been revealed yet.

The all-new motorcycle that has been built from the scratch comes with a macho personality and dons a special logo to distinguish it from other TVS products. Its sculpted tank profile lends it a muscular and sporty appeal. Its signature design elements include distinctive headlamp and taillamp, enhancing visibility for the rider.

2021 TVS Raider comes in three youthful colours - Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow, along with specially designed textures and finishes to give the rider an energetic vibe.

At the heart of the new motorcycle is an advanced 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine that produces a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and a torque of 11.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. TVS claims that the 2021 Raider comes with the best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 seconds. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox unit.

2021 TVS Raider

TVS Raider's gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat along with 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres ensure comfort and better handling. Its advanced Reverse LCD digital speedometer provides riders with easy to read details.

Other key comfort and convenience features of the 125cc motorcycle include its low seat height configuration and a mono-shock. The exhaust design comes with a distinct tone, reflecting the spirit of the motorcycle. 2021 TVS Raider also gets helmet reminder and USB charger.

With the launch of the new Raider in Nepal, TVS Motor aims to appeal to the Gen Z of the country. “For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and technology. To further build on the excitement and aspiration of the new-age customers, we are launching the 125cc TVS Raider in Nepal," said R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company.