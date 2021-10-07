Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at 73,400; targets Honda Activa 125
At the heart of the new Jupiter 125 sits a fresh 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out 8.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque.
At the heart of the new Jupiter 125 sits a fresh 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out 8.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque.

TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at 73,400; targets Honda Activa 125

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2021, 03:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • New TVS Jupiter 125 comes with features such as Intelli-Go technology, alloy wheels, disc brakes, biggest-in-segment boot, USB socket, and external fuel-filler lid.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from 73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jupiter 125 comes out as a bigger sibling to the Jupiter 110 model and is based on the same theme. 

The new entrant in the Jupiter lineup comes with a long list of features such as Intelli-Go technology, alloy wheels, disc brakes, biggest-in-segment boot, USB socket, and external fuel-filler lid. 

Similar Bikes

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v 2016 2017 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v 2016 2017

NA
Add to compare
Tvs Flame (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Flame

NA
Add to compare
Tvs Jive (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Jive

NA
Add to compare
Tvs Jupiter Grande (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Jupiter Grande

NA
Add to compare

At the heart of the new Jupiter 125 sits a fresh 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that churns out 8.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The company claims that the engine has been tuned to deliver a fairly linear power and torque output. 

TVS claims that it has also engineered a completely new chassis and frame for the Jupiter 125, without any hints from the NTorq 125 that appeals to a younger set of audiences. Including Jupiter 125, TVS now has a total of three 125 cc models in lineup. 

The scooter has been made available in three colour options - Orange, Grey and Blue. With prices out, the deliveries of the scooter are bound to commence soon. It takes aim at other 125 cc family-oriented scooters in the market such as the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. 

 

  • First Published Date : 07 Oct 2021, 03:52 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue