TVS Apache RR310 finds a new market, enters Singapore

Indian two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced that it has expanded its global footprint by launching its first Experience Centre in Singapore. The automaker said it would sell select models from the premium Apache series in the island nation. The range of motorcycles that are meant for the Singapore market will include the TVS Apache RR310 and the TVS Apache RTR models. While the Apache RR310 will target racing enthusiasts, the Apache RTR range of models will be targeting performance seekers, claimed the two-wheeler manufacturer.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 17:50 PM
The TVS Apache RR 310 will be sold in Singapore alongside the Apache RTR branded models.
TVS Motor Company currently sells more than three million units of motorcycles and scooters across the world. Singapore has become the latest addition to the list of countries where it sells its products.

Speaking about the new showroom, it is claimed to offer the customers a premium experience. The company has claimed that it will introduce diverse product offerings in the market, catering to both personal commuting and premium segment in the country. Besides selling motorcycles, the showroom will also have servicing facility, spare parts and a full range of merchandise on offer for the customers, stated TVS in a release.

Interestingly, TVS Apache has been a signature brand for the two-wheeler manufacturer since its inception. The Apache series of motorcycles has earned pretty good popularity with their design and sporty performance. TVS claimed that the Apache series has more than 4.8 million worldwide customers.

Speaking about the launch of its new showroom in Singapore, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium at TVS Motor Company, said the expansion into Singapore, with the launch of the TVS Apache series, is instrumental in the company's premiumisation story and it is confident of widening the community of Apache owners in the country. “The TVS Apache Series have always been at the forefront of technology & innovation since its launch in 2005 and continue to set a benchmark in the performance segment. The vehicles under the stable of TVS Apache series have offered multiple first-in-segment & best-in-class features & technology to the customers, starting from Fuel injection, ABS, Dual Channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, to the most recent SmartXonnectTM, Ride Modes, LED Headlamp, and democraticing racing," he said.

 

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Apache RR310
