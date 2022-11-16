HT Auto
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022 that could launch in India

Many manufacturers showcased their new motorcycles at EICMA 2022. For Indian consumers, the most awaited motorcycles was the Super Meteor 650 which will be launching soon in the Indian market.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 13:34 PM
Royal Enfield will be the first manufacturer to launch its Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market.
The Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori stage show better known as EICMA was recently held in Milan, Italy. It is one of the most popular trade shows in the world when it comes to two-wheelers and accessories. This year many two-wheeler manufacturers did not participate in events such as KTM, BMW Motorrad, Husqvarna, and Harley-Davidson among others but still many new motorcycles were revealed at EICMA 2022. Here are 5 two-wheelers that were unveiled at EICMA 2022 and might get launched in the Indian market. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

To start things off, Royal Enfield decided to unveil the new Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022. It is expected to be their new flagship motorcycle. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be showcased at Rider Mania and the manufacturer will soon start accepting pre-bookings for the motorcycle. 

Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda unveiled a new adventure tourer that will sit below the Africa Twin. It shares its underpinnings with the CB750 Hornet. The engine puts out 92 hp and 75 Nm. The motorcycle comes with riding modes, traction control, engine braking control and multiple ABS modes. 

Honda EM1 e:

The EM1 e: is the first electric scooter from Honda. The EM in the name stands for 'electric moped'. The design of the electric scooter is quite simple and it is meant to do city duties. Because of this, the riding range of the EM1 e: is 40 km on a single charge but it does come with swappable batteries. The scooter will launch in Europe in mid-2023 so the India launch is not happening anytime soon. As of now, Honda does not have any electric scooters or motorcycles in the Indian market. 

Honda CL500 Scrambler

Honda has extended its 500 cc line-up by adding the new CL500 to the line-up. It gets the same engine as the other 500 cc motorcycles. So, the 471 cc parallel-twin motor is tuned for 45.9 bhp and 43.4 Nm. The design elements on the motorcycle are taken from the CL series of the 1960s and 1970s. 

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

V-Strom is a well-known name when it comes to adventure tourers. The new V-Strom 800DE is the latest adventure tourer from Suzuki and it sits between the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1050 DE. The V-Strom 800DE gets an all-new 776cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. 

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Honda XL750 Transalp EM1 e CL500 Suzuki V Strom 800DE
