This motorcycle can run 100 km at just 7, no driving licence required

Electric vehicles are gaining a strong foothold swiftly in India, especially in the two-wheeler segment. The increased demand for personal mobility during the Covid-19 pandemic, tendency to avoid public transport mediums, sky-high price of petrol and diesel are fuelling the demand for electric two-wheelers.

There are other benefits as well. The low-speed electric two-wheelers don't require a driving licence or registration. Also, they are way much cheaper in terms of cost of ownership, compared to their ICE counterparts. Hence, the high demand and several companies too are taking the opportunity to bring in their products in the segment.

Hyderabad-based startup Atumobile Private Limited recently introduced its new electric bike Atum 1.0, available at a starting price of ₹49,999 (ex-showroom). The electric bike is claimed to be capable of running up to 100 km on a single charge.

The manufacturer claims that the bike is powered by a portable lithium-ion battery pack and it takes around 4 hours to be charged fully. The 6 kg weighing battery pack takes around 1 unit of electricity to be charged 100%. This means the electric bike can run 100 km at just ₹6-7. The bike weighs only 35 kg and runs at a top speed of 25 kmph.

Speaking about the design of the Atum 1.0 electric bike, it gets a minimalist styling and a cafe racer look. The bike gets sleek dual LED lamps acting as headlamps. The indicators too are LED lights. A flat and wide handlebar gets a centre-top mounted digital display in form of an instrument cluster.

The battery sits between the legs below the body panel what usually is the fuel tank in ICE motorcycles. The seat comes with a typical cafe racer appearance. An LED roundish taillight seat neatly delivering a retro feel. The motorcycle runs on multispoke 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky dual-purpose tyres.