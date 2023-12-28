HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid Adventure Tourer Motorcycle Patented, To Join Ninja 7 Hybrid And Z7 Hybrid

Kawasaki patents Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle

Kawasaki has started shifting from fossil-fuel motorcycles to environment-friendly powertrain options. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer launched its first batch of electric motorcycles Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 earlier in 2023. Besides that, it is also working on a range of hybrid bikes that combine internal combustion engines and electric motors for better power and lower tailpipe emission.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2023, 13:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid
Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)

Automotive publication Motociclismo has reported that the Japanese two-wheeler brand has patented the Versys 7 Hybrid, which comes as a hybrid adventure tourer. With this, the automaker aims to enter a new realm, as this is going to be the brand's first-ever adventure motorcycle with a hybrid powertrain. The report contains an image of the patent filed for the Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid.

Also Read : Kawasaki unveils its first hydrogen engine-propelled motorcycle concept

The new Versys hybrid model will come as an updated avatar of the motorcycle. The silhouette of the adventure tourer would be like other ADV models in the market and other Versys models in the company's portfolio. However, tweaking the internal combustion powertrain in favour of a hybrid setup is going to be a challenge for the automaker. Expect the motorcycle to come offering the rider capability to switch to fully electric from internal combustion mode, in case, there is low fuel in the tank.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
₹ 10.79 - 11.40 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Powering the motorcycle would be a 451 cc parallel-twin engine, which would be paired with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. Kawasaki has not revealed anything about the performance and specifications of this upcoming hybrid adventure tourer. However, the 451 parallel-twin engine is capable of pumping out 69 bhp peak power.

Expect the motorcycle to come with features like full LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster among others. Expect it to get a host of advanced safety features as well. Also, it could come with automatic gear-shifting options as well.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid Kawasaki Kawasaki Versys Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.