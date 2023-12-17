HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Unveils Its First Hydrogen Engine Propelled Motorcycle Concept

Kawasaki follows Suzuki, reveals its first hydrogen-fuelled motorcycle concept

With the growing concern about the vehicular emissions, automobile manufacturers have been focusing on greener and cleaner fuel and powertrains, which ensure significantly lesser or zero tailpipe emission compared to conventional fuel-powered vehicles that run on petrol or diesel. Among the range of cleaner fuel options that have been emerging as alternatives to petrol and diesel, hydrogen is a significant one. Several carmakers have been working on hydrogen fuel-propelled powertrains. Recently, two-wheeler manufacturers too have started working on the same technology. The latest among them is Kawasaki.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2023, 16:19 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki
Following the Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen concept's unveiling a few months ago, Kawasaki has uncovered its new concept motorcycle that is propelled by a hydrogen powertrain.
Kawasaki
Following the Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen concept's unveiling a few months ago, Kawasaki has uncovered its new concept motorcycle that is propelled by a hydrogen powertrain.

Just a few days ago, Suzuki showcased a concept of Burgman hydrogen previewing a scooter that runs on hydrogen fuel. Now, Kawasaki has unveiled a motorcycle that runs on hydrogen. Interestingly, this one comes after the Japanese automaker unveiled the HySE-X1 four-wheeled experimental vehicle that runs on hydrogen and is meant to run in the Mission 1000 program at the 2024 Dakar Rally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries showcased a concept motorcycle at its Group Vision 2030 Progress Report Meeting on December 12, 2023.

Designed and developed under the Kawasaki's HySE project, the motorcycle looks to have been influenced by the automaker's big superbikes. The muscular sportsbike gets a chunky and sculpted design. It gets an H-shaped LED daytime running light surrounding the LED projector headlamp. There is a long windscreen flanked by the chunky wing mirrors that get the LED turn indicators integrated to them. The fully faired bike features a blue accent, which is possibly to indicate the cleaner powertrain character of the vehicle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  W175
₹ 1.35 - 1.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kawasaki Ninja 400 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Kawasaki Versys 650 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.79 - 7.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Moving to the side profile, the Kawasaki bike gets a chunky exhaust, while there are two large boxes, which come in shape like panniers. However, those are unlikely panniers, considering the bike is a sportsbike. It also sports a split LED taillight. Kawasaki has not revealed any details about the powertrain or performance specifications of the bike. However, expect the automaker to reveal more details in coming days.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2023, 16:19 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
54% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.