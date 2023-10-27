HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Japan Auto Show 2023: Suzuki E Burgman And Hydrogen Powered Burgman Showcased

Japan Auto Show 2023: Suzuki e-Burgman and hydrogen-powered Burgman showcased

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 is underway and Japanese automakers are not only showcasing newer models but future technologies as well. While Suzuki’s car lineup has been much talked about at the Japan Auto Show this year, the company has also brought some exciting two-wheelers with alternative powertrains - the e-Burgman and Burgman Hydrogen - one of which could make its way to India in the near future.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2023, 15:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki has showcased the e-Burgman at the 2023 Japan Auto Show, which could make it to India in the future
Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki has showcased the e-Burgman at the 2023 Japan Auto Show, which could make it to India in the future

The Suzuki e-Burgman is an electric version of the brand’s popular 125 cc scooter sold in India and other markets. While e-Burgman was caught testing in India on several occasions but only made its global debut earlier this year. Suzuki previously announced that the e-Burgman will get swappable batteries from Gachaco - a consortium created by the four major Japanese two-wheeler brands - Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki. Through the demonstration of the Suzuki e-Burgman, the company aims to collect crucial data with respect to everyday usability.

Also Read : Honda debuts two-seater electric microcar CI-MEV with Level-4 ADAS

Suzuki Burgman 400 Hydrogen prototype
The Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen is a prototype with a hydrogen tank and engine, showcasing the brand's research and development in the field
Suzuki Burgman 400 Hydrogen prototype
The Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen is a prototype with a hydrogen tank and engine, showcasing the brand's research and development in the field

Previous details announced on the Suzuki e-Burgman include an AC synchronous motor churning out about 4 kW (5.3 bhp) and 18 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack will have a range of 44 km on a single charge. It’s likely that the e-Burgman will first go on sale in international markets before making its way to India in the near future amidst a more established electric market.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹ 1.20 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 99,708 - 1.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta (HT Auto photo)
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
₹99,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki TN-95
₹98,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE+
₹98,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone (HT Auto photo)
Fujiyama Ozone
₹99,918**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Apart from the e-Burgman, Suzuki has also showcased the Burgman Hydrogen at the Japan Auto Show. The Burgman Hydrogen is essentially the commercially available Burgman 400 ABS that has been fitted with a 70 MPa hydrogen tank and a hydrogen engine. The company is showcasing its initiative for hydrogen engines and the Burgman hydrogen is a test bed to show the brand’s capabilities. The development of hydrogen is part of the brand’s multi-pathway initiative for achieving carbon neutrality.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2023, 15:41 PM IST
TAGS: Japan Mobility Show Japan Mobility Show 2023 Suzuki eBurgman Suzuki Burgman electric Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.