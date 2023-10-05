Suzuki unveils Burgman electric and Burgman hydrogen, debut later this month

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the Suzuki e-Burgman electric scooter ahead of its global debut slated later this month at the Japan Mobility Show. The Suzuki e-Burgman claims to come as a pure electric equivalent to a 125 cc petrol engine-powered scooter. Also, it will come with battery swapping technology, claimed the auto manufacturer.

Suzuki has stated that the company will use the e-Burgman electric scooter as part of the brand's demonstration project that was uncovered in April this year. It will use the data collected by the e-Burgman's onboard computer and utilize that for the development of its future electric motorcycles.

Suzuki currently sells Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX scooters in India. Considering the fact that India is one of the rapidly bulging markets for electric scooters and many legacy players and EV startups trying hard to grab a sizeable chunk of this space, Suzuki Motorcycle India may bring the e-Burgman to the country in the near future. However, the Japanese auto company has not revealed anything officially.

As the two-wheeler giant has revealed the Suzuki e-Burgman, the electric scooter features the same design as the ICE version of Burgman. However, the blue accent on different places contrasting with the white paint indicates the scooter's zero emission character. Also, being an EV, the scooter lacks any exhaust pipe.

Suzuki has also unveiled a hydrogen-fuelled Burgman scooter that will debut at the same event later this month. The company has stated that it is conducting research and development of hydrogen engines as one of the multi-pathway initiatives for reaching carbon neutrality. The prototype of the hydrogen-powered scooter uses a Burgman 400 ABS with a hydrogen tank and engine. However, the auto company has not revealed any further details about this hydrogen-fuelled scooter.

