HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Suzuki E Burgman Electric Scooter Breaks Cover. Will It Come To India?

Suzuki unveils Burgman electric and Burgman hydrogen, debut later this month

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the Suzuki e-Burgman electric scooter ahead of its global debut slated later this month at the Japan Mobility Show. The Suzuki e-Burgman claims to come as a pure electric equivalent to a 125 cc petrol engine-powered scooter. Also, it will come with battery swapping technology, claimed the auto manufacturer.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman will come as a pure electric equivalent to a 125 cc petrol engine-powered scooter.
Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman will come as a pure electric equivalent to a 125 cc petrol engine-powered scooter.

Suzuki has stated that the company will use the e-Burgman electric scooter as part of the brand's demonstration project that was uncovered in April this year. It will use the data collected by the e-Burgman's onboard computer and utilize that for the development of its future electric motorcycles.

Watch: 2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review

Suzuki currently sells Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX scooters in India. Considering the fact that India is one of the rapidly bulging markets for electric scooters and many legacy players and EV startups trying hard to grab a sizeable chunk of this space, Suzuki Motorcycle India may bring the e-Burgman to the country in the near future. However, the Japanese auto company has not revealed anything officially.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Burgman Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹ 1.20 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 99,708 - 1.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta (HT Auto photo)
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
₹99,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Komaki Tn-95 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki TN-95
₹98,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE+
₹98,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone (HT Auto photo)
Fujiyama Ozone
₹99,918**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As the two-wheeler giant has revealed the Suzuki e-Burgman, the electric scooter features the same design as the ICE version of Burgman. However, the blue accent on different places contrasting with the white paint indicates the scooter's zero emission character. Also, being an EV, the scooter lacks any exhaust pipe.

Suzuki has also unveiled a hydrogen-fuelled Burgman scooter that will debut at the same event later this month. The company has stated that it is conducting research and development of hydrogen engines as one of the multi-pathway initiatives for reaching carbon neutrality. The prototype of the hydrogen-powered scooter uses a Burgman 400 ABS with a hydrogen tank and engine. However, the auto company has not revealed any further details about this hydrogen-fuelled scooter.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Burgman Street Suzuki e-Burgman Suzuki Suzuki Burgman

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.