Suzuki Burgman Street Ex Launched In India, Now Comes Packed With More Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the all-new Burgman Street EX in the country at 1,12,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 125cc premium scooter comes with a choice of three colours - Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2. It makes use of the Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine, engine auto stop- start (EASS) system and silent starter system.

| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 11:54 AM
The scooter is powered with FI technology while the Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine is the further advanced version of Suzuki Eco Performance technology, which provides high fuel efficiency. This technology comes coupled with EASS functionality, which automatically shuts down the engine when idle and restarts it as soon as the rider throttles. This helps reduce the fuel consumption as well as emissions. Such technology is especially useful at traffic lights and stop-and-go traffic.

The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear tyre wheel which is wider, bigger and more luxurious.
The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear tyre wheel which is wider, bigger and more luxurious.

Another highlight of the premium scooter is the new silent starter system which helps the scooter start smoothly. This functionality works in conjunction with EASS to silently re-start the engine when the rider turns on the throttle to resume riding.

The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear tyre wheel which is wider, bigger and more luxurious. Its larger diameter wheel helps in improved city riding efficiency. Other highlights of the Burgman Street EX include the Suzuki Ride Connect which comes with the Bluetooth-enabled digital console. This technology allows the rider to sync the mobile phone seamlessly with the vehicle to make use of features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming calls, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display as well as missed call and unread SMS alert.

Other notifications visible on the digital console include speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display as well as the estimated time of arrival. It is quite easy to connect phone to the console and both Android and iOS phones can be connected.

In terms of aesthetics, the Burgman Street EX features a luxurious body design as well as front and rear light systems with LED lights for better visibility.

