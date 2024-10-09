HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: The Byd Emax 7 Mpv, Does It Justify The Name? Check It Out To Know

In pics: The BYD eMax 7 MPV, does it justify the name? Check it out to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2024, 08:07 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A successor of the BYD e6 electric MPV, the BYD eMAX 7 comes with updated design, features and mechanical specifications. The newly launched MPV is pr
...
BYD_eMAX_7
1/10
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of   26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
BYD_eMAX_7
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of   26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
BYD eMax 7
2/10
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
BYD eMax 7
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
BYD_eMAX_7
3/10
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
BYD_eMAX_7
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Emax 7 (HT Auto photo)
BYD eMAX 7
BatteryCapacity Icon71.8 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 26.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 25.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakh
Compare
Mg Euniq 7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon58?84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
BYD_eMAX_7
4/10
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
BYD_eMAX_7
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
BYD_eMAX_7
5/10
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
BYD_eMAX_7
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
BYD eMax 7
6/10
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
BYD eMax 7
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
BYD_eMAX_7
7/10
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
BYD_eMAX_7
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
BYD_eMAX_7
8/10
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
BYD_eMAX_7
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
BYD_eMAX_7
9/10
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
BYD_eMAX_7
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
BYD_eMAX_7
10/10
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
BYD_eMAX_7
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024, 08:07 AM IST
TAGS: byd emax 7 byd emax7 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.