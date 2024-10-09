In pics: The BYD eMax 7 MPV, does it justify the name? Check it out to know
A successor of the BYD e6 electric MPV, the BYD eMAX 7 comes with updated design, features and mechanical specifications. The newly launched MPV is pr
...
The BYD eMax 7 is a successor product to the BYD e6. It has been launched in the Indian market at srating price of ₹ ₹26.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
The new eMax 7 comes in two seating options- a 6-seater and a 7-seater layout. The new model gets improved features, design and mechanically too over the previous generation model.
The eMax 7 gets sharper lines, a revised fascia with slim LED headlights connected by a chrome strip and new angled air ducts integrated in the bumper.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
UPCOMING
58?84 kWh 605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
The electric MPV is offered with two different battery pack options including a 55.4 kWh option with 420 kms (claimed) of range and a 71.8 kWh one with 530 kms (claimed) of range.
It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and the tail-lights are LED connected-type. It competes with the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto but does not have a direct competitor in the EV category.
The new dash of the car holds in place a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with the BYD's signature rotation feature, Additionally, the eMAX 7 gets redesigned centre console controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel.
Wireless phone chargers and a new plush gear selector is also included as a part of the complete package. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the ADAS level of the vehicle is not yet stated by the manufacturer.
The three row MPV gets ventilated leatherette seats, a panoramic sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents and a NFC key card a powered tailgate. The one in this image is the seven seater variant, the six seater swaps out the second row bench with captain seats.
The tailgate gets a NFC key card operation functionality and the third row seats get a 50:50 split folding functionality.
Furthermore, it also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology allowing the electric MPV to become a power source for external electronic devices. This feature is particularly useful for family outings, picnics and even a planned camping session.
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024, 08:07 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS