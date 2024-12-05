This Honda motorcycle has been specifically developed for the US Police Forces

Honda has taken the wraps off the new NT1100 Police motorcycle in the US. While it may seem like a new sports tourer from the Japanese manufacturer for the North American market, the new NT1100 Police, as the name suggests, is a bike that civilians won’t be able to buy. The new Honda NT1100 Police has been specifically developed for US law enforcement agencies and will roll out to police officers starting next May.

The new Honda NT1100 Police replaces the ST1300 currently in use by US law enforcement and is lighter and more nimble than its predecessor, while also carrying a smaller capacity motor. The bike is based on the NT1100 on sale in Europe and draws power from the 1,084 cc twin-cylinder motor shared with the Africa Twin. The engine develops 100 bhp and 104 Nm of peak torque, marginally less than the 123 bhp and 115 Nm on the ST1300 but the bike has a kerb weight of 257 kg, against the older model’s 320 kg.

Built for the law enforcement agencies, the Honda NT1100 Police gets special enhancements in the form of new protective fairings, an adjustable windshield, a more comfortable seat, all-LED lighting, pannier bags, an engine guard, a document box, and a seat cowl. The bike is finished in white which gives it a different look over the standard models. Honda will also be able to customise the bike further based on the requirements of individual police forces in the US.

Other cycle parts on the Honda NT1100 Police include a Showa-sourced suspension setup, twin 310 mm front disc brakes with four-piston calipers and 256 mm twin discs at the rear with single-piston calipers. The bike also comes with a six-axis IMU that brings a host of electronic aids including cornering ABS, traction control, customisable torque levels, different riding modes, cruise control and more. The bike is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display to access all the information.

The Honda NT1100 Police will be available for the US law enforcement agencies for a price of $14,499 (approx. ₹12.28 lakh) with the first examples joining the police fleet in May next year.

