Check out offers on Honda Elevate

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 16, 2024

Honda has annpounced few offers on its mid-size SUV, Elevate

 Honda is calling it a ‘Celebration offer’ 

Honda Cars India has announced benefits of up to 50,000 on the Elevate

The offers are available for limited time only.

Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. 

It puts out  119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. 

The fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox is 15.31 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.92 kmpl of fuel efficiency

It is priced between 11.58 lakh and 16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. 
