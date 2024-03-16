Check out offers on Honda Elevate

Honda has annpounced few offers on its mid-size SUV, Elevate
Honda is calling it a ‘Celebration offer’
Honda Cars India has announced benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the Elevate
The offers are available for limited time only.
Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
It puts out 119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm.
The fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox is 15.31 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.92 kmpl of fuel efficiency
It is priced between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.