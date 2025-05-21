HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India lays foundation for new manufacturing plant in Haryana

Suzuki Motorcycle India lays foundation for new manufacturing plant in Haryana

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 May 2025, 15:00 PM
The second plant from Suzuki Motorcycle India will have an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units and will be spread over 100 acres. It will generate employment for 2,000 people.
Suzuki Manufacturing Plant Kharkhoda
Suzuki Manufacturing Plant Kharkhoda
Suzuki Motorcycle India recently laid the foundation stone for its new manufacturing plant in the country in IMT Kharkhoda, Haryana. The two-wheeler giant announced the next major phase of its India operations in the presence of the company’s top management. This will be Suzuki’s second manufacturing facility in the country with its maiden unit located in Manesar, Haryana.

Suzuki's second manufacturing plant in India

The new Suzuki Kharkhoda plant will be built with an initial investment of close to 1,200 crore and will have a production capacity of 7.5 lakh units in the first phase. The company has acquired over 100 acres of land for the plant but production will begin in 25 acres first, followed by an additional 25 acres dedicated to green space. Suzuki says its second manufacturing facility will commence operations in 2027, and will employ over 2,000 people.

Also Read : Suzuki two-wheeler sales grow by 14% in April, backed by new Access

Suzuki has been raking in record volumes in India and closed FY2025 with a sale of 12.56 lakh units, its highest-ever
Suzuki has been raking in record volumes in India and closed FY2025 with a sale of 12.56 lakh units, its highest-ever

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Laying the foundation stone for our second plant in India, reflects our focus on not just growing as a brand, but to grow with the people and communities of India. By establishing our facility at IMT Kharkhoda, we look forward to contributing to the region’s development, generating employment, and supporting the government’s vision for industrial progress. Parallelly, the Kharkhoda plant will help us to serve our customers better, support our dealer partners and strengthen collaboration with our suppliers. The basic concept of this plant is lean manufacturing. It will also feature modern automation and energy-efficient systems, helping us move towards Suzuki’s global vision for carbon neutrality and sustainability."

Suzuki has been witnessing record sales year-on-year, backed by the success of its commuter range of offerings. The new facility aims to meet the rising demand for its two-wheelers, while also enabling more local development and job creation.

First Published Date: 21 May 2025, 15:00 PM IST
