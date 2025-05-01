HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Two Wheeler Sales Grow By 14% In April, Backed By New Access

Suzuki two-wheeler sales grow by 14% in April, backed by new Access

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2025, 18:23 PM
The mass-market offerings from Suzuki continue to be its biggest growth drivers, primarily the new Access scooter, along with the Burgman Street 125 and Gixxer series.
Suzuki Motorcycle India reported a solid start to the new financial year with 112,948 units (domestic + exports) sold in April 2025. The company registered a 14 per cent hike in volumes year-on-year, against 99,377 units sold during the same period last year. The company’s mass-market offerings continue to be its biggest growth drivers, primarily the new Access scooter, along with the Burgman Street 125 and Gixxer series.

Two-wheeler domestic sales rise by 8%

Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 95,214 units, registering a hike of eight per cent over 88,067 units sold in April 2024. Exports also grew during this period with 17,734 units shipped overseas last month, a rise of 57 per cent over 11,310 units exported in April 2024.

Also Read : TVS two-wheeler sales grow by 15% in April 2025 with over 4.3 lakh units sold

Commenting on the sales performance in April, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “This positive start to the year fills us with gratitude. Each unit sold represents the beginning of a new journey with our customers, and we are thankful to be a part of it. We will continue to work sincerely to meet the evolving expectations of our customers and contribute positively to their journey with us."

Suzuki introduced the 2025 Hayabusa with OBD-2B compliance in April this year. The brand’s flagship offering was not only updated to meet the latest emission regulations but also received three new dual-tone colour options as part of the model year refresh. The Suzuki Hayabusa remains one of the few high-displacement machines to be locally assembled in India.

Furthermore, Suzuki Motorcycle India also commenced accepting online bookings for its two-wheelers via the online e-commerce platform Flipkart across eight cities in April this year. The new Suzuki Access also entered the India Book of Records for completing the fastest scooter ride from India’s lowest region, Kuttanad, to the highest village, Komic.

First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 18:23 PM IST
