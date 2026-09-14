Suzuki GSX-R1000R Stealth revealed with an all-black design and Akrapovic exhaust

Suzuki has unveiled the GSX-R1000R Stealth at the Turin Motor Show, giving its litre-class supersport motorcycle a darker and more exclusive identity. The special series combines the existing GSX-R1000R package with a full-black design and several additional components aimed at enhancing its racing character.

The motorcycle will be sold exclusively through Suzuki's Italian online store, priced at €21,690 in Italy. Suzuki has not announced any plans for the GSX-R1000R Stealth in India so far.

Blacked-out design

The most noticeable change is the Stealth-specific bodywork finish. Suzuki has used a combination of gloss and matte black surfaces across the motorcycle, with matching details creating a largely monochromatic appearance.

A Stealth badge is positioned on the fuel tank alongside the individual serial number, highlighting the special-series nature of the motorcycle. The design draws inspiration from Suzuki's Stealth Line of outboard motors, which also use an all-black visual theme.

The visual changes are accompanied by a set of equipment that is not part of the standard presentation. These include an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, smoked windscreen, single-seat cover and carbon-fibre aerodynamic fins. Together, the additions give the GSX-R1000R a more track-oriented appearance.

Suzuki has added an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, carbon-fibre fins and a smoked windscreen to the special-series superbike.

Same litre-class engine

Underneath the Stealth-specific styling, the motorcycle retains the mechanical package of the GSX-R1000R. Power comes from a 999.8 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC inline four-cylinder engine featuring Suzuki's SR-VVT variable valve timing system and Ride-by-Wire throttle control.

The motorcycle also gets a comprehensive electronics package. It includes adjustable traction control, launch control, a two-way quickshifter and multiple riding modes, allowing the rider to alter the bike's behaviour according to conditions.

The chassis uses a twin-spar aluminium frame paired with performance-focused suspension and Brembo brakes. Suzuki has developed the package for use on both the road and racetrack, with the braking and chassis setup aimed at delivering precise handling and stability.

Exclusive online sale

The GSX-R1000R Stealth is being positioned as a special series for buyers looking for a more distinctive version of Suzuki's flagship supersport motorcycle. Its combination of the GSX-R1000R's existing technology and the Stealth Line-inspired styling sets it apart from the regular model.

For now, the special edition is confirmed only for the Italian market, where it can be ordered online through Suzuki's motorcycle website.

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