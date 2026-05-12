HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Suzuki Gsx R1000r Ends Up Dangling From A Traffic Light After A Collision With Bmw 3 Series

Suzuki GSX-R1000R ends up dangling from a traffic light after a collision with BMW 3-Series

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 May 2026, 10:06 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R rider was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the BMW 3-Series driver walked away unhurt.

Accident
A Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall. (Image: Facebook/Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763)
Accident
A Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall. (Image: Facebook/Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763)
Get Launch Updates on
Suzuki GSX R1000R arrow icon
Notify me

Some accidents look like they were straight from a Michael Bay movie set. Also, such accidents make the case for how quickly a road or a wrong move on the road can turn against motorists or pedestrians. British Columbia in Canada witnessed such an accident when a Suzuki GSX-R1000R was launched onto a traffic light, after the superbike collided with a turning BMW 3-Series near the entrance of a shopping mall.

The motorcycle rider survived the horrific accident with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The accident happened on Saturday at around 3 PM at the intersection of Scott Road and 71st Avenue in North Delta. As the videos shared on social media have revealed, the Suzuki superbike, which appeared as a Suzuki GSX-R1000R 40th Anniversary Edition, was launched skyward by the sheer force of the impact with a silver BMW 3-Series sedan. After a brief flight, the motorcycle came to rest on a horizontal arm of the traffic light and was left dangling from there with the front wheel hooked over the metal structure. CCTV footage circulating on social media has revealed the rider being thrown forward and landing on the pavement.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Gsx R1000r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX R1000R
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon35.0 kmpl
₹ 19.80 - 19.94 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw 3 Series Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series LWB
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 RR
Engine Icon999 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 23.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw S 1000 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 R
Engine Icon999 cc Mileage Icon16.12 kmpl
₹ 21.27 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja Zx-10r (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Engine Icon998.0 cc Mileage Icon12.0 kmpl
₹ 20.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 1390 Super Duke R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 1390 Super Duke R
Engine Icon1350 cc Mileage Icon16.94 kmpl
₹ 22.96 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The video reveals that the BMW was making a left turn into a mall entrance at the intersection. It is not clear if the motorcyclist's speed played a role in the incident, giving him no time to react. The rider grabbed the brakes so hard that the braking energy lifted the rear wheel off the ground, while the nose of the sedan became a launch ramp for the superbike.

Delta Firefighters, the local police, and the British Columbia Emergency Health Services arrived immediately at the location. Following the initial rescue, fire crews helped bring the superbike back to the ground and clean up the debris.

Thankfully, despite the sheer impact of the collision, the outcome was less grim than it looks. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the BMW driver walked away unhurt.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 10:06 am IST
TAGS: Suzuki GSX-R1000R Suzuki BMW 3 Series BMW

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.