Ethanol-powered Suzuki Fronx, GSX R1000R to appear at Japan Mobility Show

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced its lineup for the Japan Mobility Show 2025, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from 30 October to 9 November. This year’s theme, “By Your Side," reflects Suzuki’s renewed focus on individual customer needs. Suzuki has evolved from its earlier global message, “For the World, Passion to create A new Answer," to the more personal, “For You, Passion to create A new Answer."

The company will exhibit a broad range of vehicles, from eco-friendly ethanol-fuelled cars to high-performance motorcycles and futuristic EV concepts, representing its comprehensive approach to mobility and sustainability.

Suzuki Fronx Flex-Fuel vehicle Concept

Among Suzuki’s highlights is the Fronx FFV Concept, a flexible-fuel vehicle that runs on ethanol blends. The Fronx is a popularly sold model in Indian markets. With the governmental push towards higher ethanol blending, this concept could take shape in the years to come. It is also part of the brand’s multi-pathway strategy toward carbon neutrality.

Suzuki says the model embodies “environmental technologies for a happy future," and aims to expand eco-friendly fuel options tailored to regional requirements. The Fronx FFV reflects Suzuki’s belief that achieving carbon neutrality will require varied solutions, not just electric mobility but also alternative fuels suited to local infrastructure and resources.

Also on display at the booth will be the all-new e-Vitara, X-BEE, Jimny Nomade, and Spacia, rounding out Suzuki’s range of compact and urban-focused models designed for diverse lifestyles.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R

The GSX-R1000R will take centre stage among Suzuki’s two-wheeler exhibits. Unveiled at the Suzuka 8-hour endurance race in August 2025, this pre-production model represents the pinnacle of Suzuki’s sportbike engineering.

Powered by a 4-stroke 999cc engine, the GSX-R1000R combines advanced aerodynamics and electronics with race-inspired performance. Measuring 2,075mm in length, 705mm in width, and 1,145mm in height, it’s designed to deliver precise handling and maximum control on both track and road.

At the Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki will set up an interactive photo zone, allowing visitors to pose with the GSX-R1000R at its maximum lean angle — replicating a real racing stance. This experiential setup underscores Suzuki’s effort to blend performance engineering with public engagement, appealing to both motorcycle enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

Other Vehicles and technologies

Vision e-Sky BEV Minicar

Suzuki’s upcoming Vision e-Sky concept will preview its next-generation city EV. Targeted for commercialisation within FY2026, this compact electric car aims to meet the everyday needs of urban users — from office commutes to weekend errands. With dimensions of 3,395mm length × 1,475mm width × 1,625mm height and a range exceeding 270 km, it represents Suzuki’s design philosophy of being “Unique, Smart, and Positive." Its cheerful and functional styling reflects the brand’s goal of making electric mobility practical and emotionally engaging.

e-EVERY Concept

The e-EVERY Concept mini-commercial BEV van, jointly developed by Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota, focuses on small businesses and local mobility. Retaining the familiar usability of Suzuki’s mini vans, it introduces a silent and efficient electric drivetrain with a range of 200 km. Its ability to supply electricity during emergencies positions it as both a work vehicle and a mobile energy source for communities.

e-VanVan and e-Address

In the electric two-wheeler segment, Suzuki will showcase the e-VanVan, a playful BEV recreation of the 1970s leisure bike. Compact and creative, it aims to redefine EV motorcycling as fun rather than purely functional. Also making its Japan debut is the e-Address, Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV scooter, first launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Equivalent to a 125cc petrol model, it offers a range of 80 km (WMTC mode) and a rated output of 0.98kW, emphasising practicality and style for daily riders.

Hydrogen and ethanol research

Continuing its push toward multi-pathway carbon neutrality, Suzuki will exhibit the Hydrogen Engine Burgman, allowing visitors to view cutaway models that reveal the evolution of hydrogen engine technology since its first showcase in 2023. The GIXXER SF 250 FFV, introduced in India earlier this year, will also be displayed. Capable of running on 85% bioethanol, it demonstrates Suzuki’s ongoing investment in biofuel compatibility for global markets.

