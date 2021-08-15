Simple One electric scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy has launched its first electric scooter in the country at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, minus subsidies). The company has initiated the bookings for its flagship electric scooter on its official website at a refundable token amount of ₹1,947, symbolizing India's year of independence.The Simple One electric scooter will be built at the EV maker's plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu that has an annual production capacity of one million vehicles per year in phase one. The e-scooter will be made available in a total of 13 states across the country in the first phase including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, among others. (Check full list here)Simple One electric scooter battery, charger: The electric scooter from Simple Energy will come equipped with a 4.8 kWh portable lithium-ion battery pack that weighs over six kilograms. Its detachable and portable nature will make it convenient to charge the e-scooter battery at homes.The Simple Loop charger will come with the capacity to charge the Simple One electric scooter up to 2.5 km of range in a span of 60 seconds. The EV company will also install more than 300 public fast chargers across the country in the next three to seven months.(Also read | Simple Energy to deploy over 300 public fast chargers for electric scooters)Simple One electric scooter range, performance: The e-scooter will provide a range of 203 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge and 236 km in Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) conditions. It gets a top speed of 105 kmph and it can sprint from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds and from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.95 seconds. The scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.Simple One electric scooter features: The electric scooter will sport a futuristic design and will be based on a mid-drive motor. It will come with a boot capacity of 30 litres, 12-inch wheels, 7-inch customizable digital dashboard, on-board navigation, geo-fencing, SOS message, document storage, tyre pressure monitoring system and Bluetooth connectivity. The Simple One e-scooter comes in four colour options - Red, White, Black and Blue. Simple One e-scooter will rival the electric scooters from Ather, Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ola.