Simple Energy to deploy over 300 public fast chargers for electric scooters

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Monday announced the launch of its EV charger, called Simple Loop. The charger will be provided as home charging units as well as for public charging. Simple Energy will install more than 300 public fast chargers across the country in the upcoming months.

The EV startup's public chargers for electric scooters aim to make it convenient to own and adopt electric vehicles in the country. The company said that these chargers can be used by all kinds of electric scooters and will be available at public places such as prominent shopping complexes, restaurants, among others.

The Simple Loop charger will come with the capacity to charge an electric scooter up to 2.5 km of range in a span of 60 seconds, the company claims. The deployment of the charging infrastructure will be commenced shortly after the launch of the company first electric scooter, Simple One, on August 15.

(Also read | Simple Energy to make one million electric vehicles annually in first phase)

Ahead of the launch of its flagship e-scooter, the company also revealed that it will come with a boot capacity of 30 litres, claiming it to be the largest in the premium e-scooter segment. In the first phase, Simple One electric scooter will be launched in 13 states across the country including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, among others.

The electric scooter will come equipped with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and claims to provide a range of 240 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge. It has been previously reported that the electric scooter's battery will detachable, thus making it more convenient to charge.

Simple One will get a top speed of 100 kmph and it can sprint from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The e-scooter's price is expected to fall between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh.