Simple One electric scooter to be launched in 13 states in phase one. Check list

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy has announced that its first electric scooter - Simple One - will be launched in 13 states across the country in the first phase. The electric scooter is scheduled to be launched on August 15 at an event in Bengaluru. Bookings for the vehicle will commence on the launch day.

The list of the states where the e-scooter will be launched in phase one include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Simple Energy has said that it has finalized locations for experience centers in cities of these states to be able to scale up soon. The company plans to invest over ₹350 crores in the next two years to increase its footprint across the country.

Earlier, the EV maker had planned to launch the e-scooter in three cities only in the initial phase - Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. However, with fast track development of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu with an annual production capacity of one million vehicles initially, the company decide to expand its footprint in the first phase. Simple Energy's Founder and, CEO, Suhas Rajkumar said, "We have been receiving a lot of requests from many cities across India to book the vehicle. The company felt the need to address these requests and kickstart the phase1 plan."

The Simple One electric scooter will come equipped with a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and claims to provide a range of 240 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge. It has been previously reported that the electric scooter's battery will detachable, thus making it more convenient to charge.

The electric scooter gets a top speed of 100 kmph and it can sprint from 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The e-scooter's price is expected to fall between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh.