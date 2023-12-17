Bengaluru-based EV start-up Simple Energy launched the Dot One e-scooter, a derivative based on the One electric scooter
The new Simple Dot One is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and is ₹58,000 cheaper than the flagship One
So what makes the Simple Dot One more affordable than the One e-scooter?
The introductory price of ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) is only for Bengaluru customers who’ve already pre-booked the Simple One e-scooter
Bookings of existing One e-scooters will be converted to the Dot One but the offer stands valid only till the inventory lasts
The Simple Dot One only gets a 3.7 kWh fixed battery instead of a fixed + removable battery on the One. It now promises a certified range of 151 km
The absence of a battery pack makes way for a bigger 35-litre under-seat storage, up from 30 litres
The Simple Dot One promises same performance as the One with the 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) motor and a 105 kmph top speed
The Dot One continues to get a 7-inch touchscreen console, four ride modes, 12-inch alloys with tubeless tyres and more