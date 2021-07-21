Electric scooters in India are in the fast lane with new products being launched or announced by the dozen. With subsidies on offer in several states, buying an electric scooter may have never been as lucrative as it currently is. And looking at jumping the EV bandwagon is Bengaluru-based Simple Energy which is all set to officially launch its first product on August 15.

Simple Energy electric scooter's name:

Simple Energy trademarked the name 'Simple One' earlier this month. Previously codenamed Mark2, the electric scooter is looking at finding favour among those wanting to ride home on a battery-powered option. "We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. The name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective," Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of the company, said previously.

Simple One battery pack and range:

Simple One electric scooter will get a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed range of 240 kilometres in eco mode on a single charge. The claimed range could be its best-selling feature as existing rivals in the market - on an average - have a range of under 100 kms.

Significantly, it is reported that the electric scooter will allow the battery to be removed which could mean convenient charging options.

Simple One electric scooter's performance:

The electric scooter claims to hit 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds and the top speed is at 100 kmph.

Simple One expected price:

The company has hinted that the price of Simple One could be between ₹1.10 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh. Subsidies may make the product even cheaper.