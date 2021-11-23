Royal Enfield teases SG 650 Concept ahead of EICMA reveal

Royal Enfield has dropped a teaser for a new motorcycle concept which goes by the name SG 650. The company has shared the new images of the motorcycle at its social media handles and informed that the live broadcast of the new concept will be done later today at IST 7 PM.

The Chennai-based bike maker has yet not shared any details of the new bike but going by the name, the model comes based on the existing 650 cc platform that's found on the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 bikes.

The company was also seen testing a 650 cc cruiser motorcycle on the Indian roads in the recent past, chances are that the new concept could be a near-production model of the same concept. But nothing is officially confirmed yet.

Going by the exterior looks of it, the bike seems to have quite a similar exterior styling when compared to the Classic 350 that is sold in the Indian market as well as globally. The new SG 650 seems to have taken design cues from the Classic, and it could very well be a bigger model in the Classic lineup.

More details about the upcoming Royal Enfield SG 650 concept will be revealed later in the day during the EICMA debut of the motorcycle at the company's official social media handles.