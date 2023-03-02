Royal Enfield sales grow 21 per cent in February backed by Classic & Hunter 350

Royal Enfield reported its sales for the month of February 2023 and the company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) 71,544 units, registering a 20.93 per cent hike in volumes when compared to 59,160 units sold in February 2022. Backed by strong demand for its range of retro offerings, Royal Enfield continues to cash in on the demand for its 350 cc range comprising the Classic , Meteor and Hunter.

With respect to domestic volumes, Royal Enfield’s sales stood at 64,436 units registering a hike of 24 per cent as against 52,135 units sold during the same period last year. Exports, on the other hand, remained flat at 7,108 units as compared to 7,025 units shipped overseas in February 2022.

Speaking about February 2023 sales, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield said, “The overall performance continues to stay encouraging in the domestic market. The success of our recent motorcycles is a reflection of our vision to deliver motorcycles that combine style, performance, and innovation. In just six months since its launch in August 2022, the Hunter 350 has gained popularity among young Indians, and today has more than a hundred thousand motorcycles on the roads. It is the admiration and love of the riding community that encourages us to push boundaries in creating new styles, formats, and new expressions of motorcycling. We are very excited about the future as we intend to bring a strong and compelling portfolio for our consumers."

The 350 cc range continues to be the biggest crowd puller in Royal Enfield's stable (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycles remain its biggest contributor to overall volumes. The bikes collectively sold 64,810 units last month, growing by 31 per cent year-on-year over 49,484 units sold during the same period last year. The manufacturer also hit a milestone last month of selling over one lakh Hunter 350 motorcycles since its launch in August last year. That said, sales for the 350 cc and above space comprising the Himalayan 410 and the 650 trinity declined by 30 per cent with 6,734 units sold, against 9,676 units sold in February 2022.

Royal Enfield's year-to-date sales are in the green with 762,660 units sold since April 2022, registering a 43 per cent hike over 534,591 units sold during the same period in the last fiscal. Exports are also up by 22 per cent to 87,704 units between April 2022 and February 2023, from 71,832 units shipped overseas between April 2021 and February 2022.

