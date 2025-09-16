Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Which cruiser is your pick

The government’s recent GST cut on sub-350 cc motorcycles has given this segment a fresh jolt of energy. Suddenly, bikes that were already tempting look even more within reach. And that’s where the tug-of-war between the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the newly updated Yezdi Roadster gets interesting. Both slot under the tax-friendly bracket, both carry the retro charm India loves, but they tell very different stories on the road. One leans back into cruiser comfort, the other flexes its muscles for a sportier vibe.

The entry-level RE Meteor 350 is priced around ₹ 1.95 lakh, while the top-end trims stretch closer to ₹ 2.15 lakh. While the Yezdi Roadster starts at ₹ 2.10 lakh and climbs to ₹ 2.26 lakh depending on the trim and paint scheme.

RE Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Price

On the money front, the Meteor 350 still feels like the friendlier option. The entry-level Fireball variant is priced around ₹1.95 lakh, while the top-end trims stretch closer to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s a price band that feels accessible to the kind of buyer who wants a cruiser without breaking the bank.

The Yezdi Roadster, though, plants itself slightly higher. Its latest iteration starts at ₹2.10 lakh and climbs to ₹2.26 lakh depending on the trim and paint scheme. In a way, it positions itself as the bolder, more premium pick in this space. You’re paying not just for displacement and features, but also for that louder, more aggressive road presence.

Also Read : 2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched at ₹1.96 lakh. Check details

RE Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Design

The Meteor doesn’t try too hard, and that’s exactly its charm. The silhouette is unmistakably cruiser, teardrop tank, wide swept-back handlebars, and a low, comfortable seat. It’s the kind of bike that instantly tells you it prefers long, lazy rides over darting through city traffic. The 2025 update brings in subtle touches like new LED lighting and fresh colour options, but Royal Enfield has wisely chosen not to tamper with a design language that already works.

The Roadster, on the other hand, looks like it’s been spending time at the gym. The rear tyre is now a chunky 150 mm, giving the bike a more muscular stance. The alloys are new, the twin shocks look sharper, and even the exhaust note has been tuned to sound throatier. Where the Meteor feels content to blend into a relaxed highway vibe, the Roadster looks restless even when it’s standing still, almost like it’s itching to launch off the next traffic light.

RE Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Features

Royal Enfield has been careful with how it modernises the Meteor. There are no radical additions, but useful, well-rounded updates. LED lighting is now standard, the slip-and-assist clutch makes life easier in traffic, and USB-C charging keeps your phone topped up on longer runs. The optional Tripper navigation pod continues to be a neat touch, especially for riders who don’t want to constantly strap a phone to the handlebars.

Also Read : 2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance

Yezdi, however, wants you to notice the changes. Along with the new Alpha2 engine, the Roadster now packs traction control for added confidence, larger brakes for stronger stopping power, and a series of factory kits that let you tinker with the bike. Alternate handlebars, small fly screens, tweaks to ergonomics, it’s designed to let you play around and make it more personal.

RE Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Roadster: Specs

When you look at the spec sheets, the differences become sharper. The Meteor’s 349 cc air-cooled single makes a modest 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. It’s not chasing top-end thrills; instead, it focuses on smooth, usable torque that keeps things easy whether you’re in the city or cruising the highway. The bike weighs around 191 kg, has a friendly 765 mm seat height, and a large 15-litre fuel tank, which means it’s accessible for shorter riders and offers plenty of range.

The Roadster, meanwhile, flexes a bit more muscle. Its 334 cc liquid-cooled Alpha2 motor produces a healthier 28.7 bhp and nearly 30 Nm, sent through a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. At 194 kg, it’s slightly heavier, and the 795 mm seat height makes it less accessible to some. Its fuel tank is smaller at 12.5 litres, which means you’ll be stopping for petrol more often. But what you get in return is sharper throttle response, better high-speed composure, and more excitement when you twist the wrist.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: