Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rival, Harley-Davidson X 500: Things to know

Harley Davidson recently launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It is the second most affordable motorcycle in the line-up after the X 350 which was launched before the X 500. Both of these motorcycles are on sale in the Chinese market only. Harley-Davidson X 500 is a very suitable rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and here are five things that one should know about it.

22 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM
Harley-Davidson X 500 is being offered in three colourways in the Chinese market.
Harley-Davidson has launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It sits above the X 350 which was launched a few months back, 
The design of the X 500 seems to be inspired by the XR1200X. 
The motorcycle comes with all LED lighting and a monopod digital instrument cluster.
The engine of the X 500 is the same unit as the Benelli Leoncino 500. So, it is a liquid-cooled, 500 cc parallel twin engine.  
The engine produces 47.5 bhp and 46 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Apart from the engine, the hardware components are also shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500. 
It uses the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm up-side down forks with rebound adjustability and an offset monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability.
Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
The X 500 measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm.
The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres. The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres. 
Harley-Davidson X 500: Looks

The X 500 looks like a larger version of the X 350. However, the X 350 is designed as a flat tracker and the X 500 looks more like an XR1200X. There is a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece cruiser-like seat, a chopped-off rear fender and circular elements.

Harley-Davidson X 500: Hardware

The frame of X 500 is shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500. It is suspended by 50 mm Up-side down forks in the front that get rebound adjustability while the rear one is an off-set monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.

Harley-Davidson X 500: Engine

Powering the X 500 is a 500 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and borrowed from Benelli Leoncino 500. It puts out 47 bhp and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Harley-Davidson X 500: Features

In terms of features, the Harley-Davidson X 500 comes with LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer.

Harley-Davidson X 500: India launch

It is highly unlikely that Harley-Davidson will bring X 500 to the Indian market. This is because the brand is already working on launching the 4XX. It is expected that the Harley-Davidson 4XX will be launched during the festive season.

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
