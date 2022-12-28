HT Auto
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: 5 things you should know

A lot of expectations were there from Royal Enfield when test mules of a new small 350 cc roadster were spotted on Indian roads. Back in August, Royal Enfield finally Royal Enfield launched the much-awaited motorcycle and called it Hunter 350. The motorcycle has been an instant success for the brand as it has received a good response from the market. Here are five things that one should know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 19:05 PM
The Hunter 350 comes with alloy wheels on the Metro variant.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: First Royal Enfield to run on 17-inch wheels

The Hunter 350 is the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to use 17-inch wheels. This has helped in making the motorcycle feel a lot more agile and manoeuvrable than other 350 cc motorcycles. Because of this, the Hunter 350 is a joy to use for daily city commutes.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Uses the same chassis as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350

The Hunter 350 shares the same chassis as other J-platform motorcycles. The twin downtube spine frame is shared with the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. However, the rake angle is 1 degree sharper than the Classic 350’s at 25 degrees. The trail measures 96.4 mm whereas Classic 350's trail measures 111.7 mm. The subframe has been tweaked and the wheelbase has also been shortened. More importantly, Royal Enfield was able to reduce 14 kg when compared to Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Uses the same engine as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350

The Hunter 350 uses the 349 cc single-cylinder engine that now gets a counterbalancer and is air-oil cooled. It produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that is being used on the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. However, Royal Enfield has retuned the engine so that it feels more eager and is more responsive.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Is the most affordable motorcycle

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable Royal Enfield in the Indian market. It starts at 1.50 lakh and goes up to 1.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Offered in two variants

Royal Enfield offers Hunter 350 in two variants. There is Retro and Metro. The Retro is the lower-spec variant that comes with spoked wheels, a basic instrument console, a halogen tail lamp, a drum brake and single-channel ABS. On the other hand, the Metro variant is equipped with a dual-channel ABS, rear disc brake, chunkier tyres, alloy wheels, instrument cluster from Scram 411 and Meteor 350 and LED tail lamp.

