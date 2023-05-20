HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan rival, 2023 Yezdi Adventure: 5 things to know

Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the best adventure tourers that a person can buy in the Indian market. It has a long stroke that can cruise effortlessly, a comfortable seat, up-right ergonomics and was specifically designed with adventure touring in mind so it gets a lot of touring accessories, a skid plate, a rear rack plate and mounting points for jerry cans and luggage.

| Updated on: 20 May 2023, 10:02 AM
The Adventure and the Roadster share the same double cradle chassis. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Adventure and the Roadster share the same double cradle chassis.

So, when Yezdi Adventure's spy shots first surfaced on the internet, everyone got excited. While the Adventure was not able to take the spot of the Himalayan, at least Royal Enfield now had a direct competitor. Here are five things that one should know about the Yezdi Adventure.

2023 Yezdi Adventure: Looks

The motorcycle looks like a proper adventure tourer with a tall and rugged stance. There is a windscreen, circular lighting elements, a side-slung high-mounted exhaust, a split seat setup and spoked wheels. Yezdi offers the Adventure in three colours - Whiteout, Mambo Black and Slick Silver.

2023 Yezdi Adventure: Engine

Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334 cc engine which develops a power of 29.89 bhp and a torque of 29.84 Nm. This is the same engine that is doing duty on other Jawa and Yezdi models. However, the manufacturer has tuned it specifically for the Adventure. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 Yezdi Adventure: New updates

For 2023, Yezdi has made the motorcycle OBD compliant. To help improve the low-end performance, the motorcycle gets a larger rear sprocket. Apart from this, NVH levels have been improved and exhaust note should now be better because of the redesigned mufflers.

Also Read : Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know

2023 Yezdi Adventure: Features

In terms of features, the Adventure comes with dual-channel ABS with ABS modes, a digital instrument cluster, a USB port, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation and all LED lighting.

2023 Yezdi Adventure: Price

The 2023 Yezdi Adventure starts at 2.16 lakh and goes up to 2.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The prices change depending on the colour scheme.

