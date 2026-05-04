Planning to buy the Honda SP125? 5 things to know before spending your money

Japanese automaker Honda has had a strong hold in the Indian two-wheeler market, owing to its reliable products that provide great fuel efficiency. The SP125 is one of India's favourite motorcycles, especially in the 125cc commuter category. If you are planning to purchase a Honda SP125 , here are five things you should know before you buy the motorcycle:

The Honda SP125 is a refined 125cc commuter offering 10.65 bhp and 60 kmpl mileage. It features a digital console, start-stop technology, and lightweight handling, starting at ₹ 87,528.

Honda SP125: Engine

The SP 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine produces around 10.65 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The motor is tuned for linear power delivery and not top-end thrills, making it a stress-free ride in city traffic. The bike feels stable in bumper-to-bumper traffic with light gear changes and little vibration at normal city speeds.

Honda SP125: Mileage

Mileage is one of the biggest highlights of the SP 125. While the claimed figure is slightly lower than 65 kmpl in ideal conditions, owners can expect to get between 55 kmpl and 60 kmpl in real-world riding, making it a perfect bike for working professionals and long-distance commuters looking to cut down their monthly fuel costs, considering the uncertainty related to fuel prices.

Honda SP125: Weight and Ergonomics

The Honda SP125 weighs in at 116 kg, making the 125cc motorcycle easy to manoeuvre for riders. The seat height of 790 mm is well-suited for the Indian demographic, providing a confident footing and riding posture. Owing to its lightweight, it makes it extremely easy to ride in heavy traffic situations or slow-moving traffic.

Honda SP125: Features

The Honda SP125 is equipped with a TFT digital cluster that displays data on speed, fuel status, gear position, and live mileage. Premium versions include Bluetooth integration for phone notifications. To further save fuel, Honda includes an idle start-stop system. Safety is addressed via the Combined Braking System (CBS) and a side-stand cut-off sensor, with an optional front disc brake available for better stopping power.

Also Read : 3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda SP125: Pricing and Competition

Honda has positioned the SP 125 competitively, with ex-showroom prices ranging from approximately ₹87,528 to ₹96,116 depending on the trim level. Moreover, the Honda SP125 rivals models like the TVS Raider 125, Hero Glamour, and its stablemate, the Honda Shine 125.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: