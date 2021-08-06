Ola receives bookings from over 1000 cities for its electric scooter

Ola Electric has received bookings from over 1000 cities in India for its first EV, the Ola Scooter. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has tweeted on Friday. He also said that the company will deliver its electric scooter and service all across India from the very first day.

(Also Read: Ola Electric scooter to be launched on August 15. Check out all details here)

"India’s EV revolution is here and how! Reservations pouring in from 1,000+ cities, towns. Right from day 1 of deliveries, we’ll deliver & service all across India. Details on 15th Aug. Let’s create this revolution together! #JoinTheRevolution," Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted on Friday.

The Ola electric scooter is set to launch on August 15. The scooter has been already unveiled and is available for bookings at an amount of ₹499. The scooter has received more than one lakh orders within 24 hours after bookings opened. The Ola electric scooter will be available in 10 different colour options.

Upon launch, Ola electric scooter will be competing with rivals like Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube. The scooter comes with a very stylish and unusual design compared to the wide range of electric scooters available in India. The scooter looks identical to the Etergo Appscooter.

The upcoming Ola electric scooter is expected to be available in multiple variants. One of them will be the Ola S1 Pro. It is expected to come with up to 3.6 kWh battery capacity. This will make the scooter eligible for more than a ₹50,000 FAME-II incentive.

Speaking about the range, Ola electric scooter is claimed to be capable of running 150 km on a single charge. It would also come with connectivity features that can be accessed through a large digital display. Expect the scooter to come with fast-charging technology.