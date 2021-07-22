Ola electric scooter to be launched in 10 colour options

The upcoming Ola electric scooter is nearing its launch date which is somewhere towards the end of the ongoing July month. Now the company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has yet again taken to Twitter to roll out fresh details on the upcoming battery-powered offering.

Earlier on Thursday, Aggarwal has shared a video confirming various colour options of the electric scooter. As per the shared clip, the Ola electric scooter will set foot in a total of 10 colour options as seen in the image above. Apart from the previously confirmed colours - Black, White, Blue, and Red, there will be a host of other options as well, including Yellow, Purple, Gray, Dark Blue, among others.