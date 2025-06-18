Norton Electra name trademarked in India

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles recently registered the ‘Electra’ nameplate, as per a recent trademark filing. The Norton Electra name joins the ‘Combat’ nameplate, which the company previously trademarked in India. Both these names hint at a new range of motorcycles coming from the brand for domestic and international markets.

The Norton Electra nameplate hints at a new motorcycle from the British bike maker, but the Electra name's connection with Royal Enfield is hard to ignore.

Norton Electra: What could it be?

Norton Motorcycles previously confirmed plans to launch six new bikes in the next three years. The company will kick-start its India operations towards the end of this year, albeit with flagship models like the Norton V4SV. There’s no word on what the Electra will be. It’s notable to mention that the Electra nameplate has been largely associated with the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, as a variant. What we do know is that Norton will take on Royal Enfield with its modern-classic offerings.

Norton has four new bikes planned for launch in 2026, which will be launched across multiple markets in Europe, the UK, and India (Norton Motorcycles)

The Electra name’s association with Norton would surely be interesting. The brand has flagship motorcycles in the works, but the more popular models will be the accessible offerings, expected to be powered by the new 450 cc twin-cylinder motor.

All of this remains conjecture at this point, and we will get to know about Norton's final application of the name when the product rolls out. To give you perspective, brands trademarking multiple names is rather common and does not necessarily equate to a product being launched under the name. In some cases, it simply allows manufacturers to have more options, while in other cases, it can be to protect legacy names, which have a strong association with the company.

For now, Norton Motorcycles is gearing up for a big comeback and will roll out its four new motorcycles in 2026 across multiple markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and India.

