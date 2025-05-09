Here is a look at the three Norton motorcycles to expect by the end of this year

TVS -owned Norton Motorcycles is confirmed to enter the Indian market towards the end of 2025, with its premium range slated to arrive soon as Completely Built Units (CBU). The British brand is among the early beneficiaries of the recently announced India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will help make its motorcycles more accessible than initially expected. Greenlit on May 6, the FTA will drop import duties on made-in-UK cars and two-wheelers to 10 per cent from over 100 per cent.

The TVS Motor Company bought Norton Motorcycles for ₹ 153 crore in 2020 during the latter's financial crisis. The homegrown manufacturer has invested ₹ 1,000 crore in working with Norton to help with the turnaround.

Norton and TVS are expected to be working on a range of 300-400 cc motorcycles for the Indian market. The British brand has confirmed that it plans to launch six new bikes on our shores by 2027, some of which are expected to be manufactured in India.

For 2025, TVS is expected to bring Norton’s premium motorcycles to India as CBUs. The lineup consists of three models – Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR – all built at Norton’s Solihull factory in the UK. These are expected to be positioned as the flagship models to establish the brand before launching its made-in-India products. Here is a comprehensive look at each Norton motorcycle ahead of the brand’s official launch in India:

Norton Commando 961:

The Norton Commando 961 is offered in Sport and Cafe Racer variants and features a 961 cc parallel-twin built in-house. (Norton Motorcycles)

The Norton Commando 961 is a modern classic motorcycle that traces its heritage all the way back to the early 1970s. Offered in Sport and Cafe Racer variants, the Commando 961 is powered by a 961 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. The unit is mated to a five-speed gearbox and makes 76.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 81 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm.

The Commando 961 is built around a hand-welded frame with either billet aluminium clip-ons or tapered high bars. It is equipped with 43 mm adjustable Öhlins upside-down forks at the front and fully adjustable Öhlins twin shocks at the rear. The Commando 961 rides on 17-inch wheels with twin 320 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc.

Norton V4SV:

The Norton V4SV superbike is powered by a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled V4, an aluminium chassis made in-house, and full carbon fibre body work. (Norton Motorcycles)

Norton claims the V4SV to be the only British-built and designed superbike in production, featuring an aluminium tubular chassis developed at the Isle of Man TT. The V4SV features Norton’s 72-degree, 1,200 cc V4 engine. The power plant is liquid-cooled, making 185 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

The V4SV features a full carbon fibre body with a 15-litre underseat carbon fibre fuel tank reinforced in Kevlar. Depending on the variant, Norton provides either carbon fibre wheels or forged aluminium wheels. The V4SV’s suspension setup consists of 43 mm fully-adjustable Öhlins NIX30 USD front forks and bespoke Öhlins TTXGP fully adjustable rear shock with hydraulic preload adjustment. Braking performance comes from two 330mm floating discs at the front and a single 245 mm rear disc.

Norton V4CR:

The Norton V4CR is a naked cafe racer that shares its underpinnings with the V4SV. It made its debut at the Auto Expo 2025. (Norton Motorcycles)

The Norton V4CR is built as a naked cafe racer based on the V4SV superbike’s underpinnings. It features a handbuilt aluminium frame and a titanium exhaust with exposed air intakes at the front. The V4CR is powered by Norton’s 1,200 cc liquid-cooled V4 engine that is tuned to make 185 bhp at 12,500 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm.

The V4CR features the same adjustable suspension units from Öhlins that underpin the V4SV while being 2 kg lighter. The motorcycle rides on carbon fibre or forged aluminium wheels with twin 330 mm discs at the front and a single 245 mm rear disc.

