Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at 1.26 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched the new Hornet 2.0 at a price tag of ₹1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

The bookings of the Hornet 2.0 have already started at the company's official website, as well as its authorised dealerships. Honda will start deliveries of the new bike by 1st week of September.

The Hornet 2.0 features a very stunning and aggressive exterior design for the segment it sits in. It sports an all-LED lighting setup comprising LED headlamp, LED tail lamp as well as LED turn indicator. Other exterior elements such as split seats, stubby exhaust, blacked out engine, body coloured belly pan, and muscular tank shrouds give it a very appealing look.

It will be available in four colors - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

It also benefits from golden coloured upside down (USD) front fork which is a first for sub-200 cc class bike, while the rear suspension duty is taken care of by a single monoshock unit. It also gets disc brakes at both the ends and sports single-channel ABS.

The Hornet 2.0's instrument console includes a full-digital reverse lit meter with 5-stage illumination control.

The motorcycle features a 184 cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that delivers 17.01 PS of power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. This unit uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture into the system. It is claimed to cross 200 meters mark in just over 11 seconds.

The Hornet 2.0 will be offered with industry first 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty). Introducing the new Hornet 2.0, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding."

Further highlighting the bike's features, he added, "The powerful higher capacity HET BS 6 Engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience."

It is placed against the rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v.