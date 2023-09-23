Honda Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 get Repsol Editions inspired by MotoGP

Published Sep 23, 2023

The limited edition Repsol models will be available at Red Wing dealerships

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition is priced at 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

2023 Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition is priced at 92,300 (ex-showroom)

The special editions only get cosmetic changes reflecting Honda's racing DNA

Both the models get a dual-tone colour scheme of Ross White and Vibrant Orange

Alloy wheels of the Dio 125 Repsol Edition are also finished in orange

It gets LED headlamp while its muffler has a dual-tip design with a blacked-out finish

The scooter also gets Honda's Smart Key technology and a digital instrument cluster

The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition also gets a digital instrument cluster with customizable brightness
