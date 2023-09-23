Honda Hornet 2.0, Dio 125 get Repsol Editions inspired by MotoGP

The limited edition Repsol models will be available at Red Wing dealerships
2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition is priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
2023 Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition is priced at ₹92,300 (ex-showroom)
The special editions only get cosmetic changes reflecting Honda's racing DNA
Both the models get a dual-tone colour scheme of Ross White and Vibrant Orange
Alloy wheels of the Dio 125 Repsol Edition are also finished in orange
It gets LED headlamp while its muffler has a dual-tip design with a blacked-out finish
The scooter also gets Honda's Smart Key technology and a digital instrument cluster
The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition also gets a digital instrument cluster with customizable brightness