Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh recently inaugurated Segway electric scooters for police personnel at Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

While fifty of these two-wheeled, self-balancing `personal transporters' will be deployed in south Mumbai, they will be also introduced for cops in suburban Bandra, Juhu and Versova areas, he said.

The home ministry was keen on modernisation of Maharashtra police force and wants them to be equipped with technology on par with global standards, Deshmukh said.

The police personnel manning Segways will have public address system attached to their masks.

They will also monitor social distancing, he said, adding that drones will provide additional cover to the police poss on Segways.

