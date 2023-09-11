Copyright © HT Media Limited
KTM launches 250 Duke in India, gets new chassis, wheels and brakes

KTM India has launched the 250 Duke along with the 390 Duke in the country. The quarter-litre high-performance naked streetfighter has been launched at a price of 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for booking across India at a price of 4,000, the company has stated in a release. The third-generation KTM 250 Duke comes with a host of updates on the mechanical front aiding in better performance.

Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 11:31 AM
The new third-generation KTM 250 Duke gets ride-by-wire and quick shifter as standard equipment.

Available in two different colour options: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White, the new KTM 250 Duke motorcycle features several updates on the same lines as the new KTM 390 Duke. The 250 Duke now comes with ride-by-wire and quick-shifter technology as standard.

