KTM launches 250 Duke in India, gets new chassis, wheels and brakes

KTM India has launched the 250 Duke along with the 390 Duke in the country. The quarter-litre high-performance naked streetfighter has been launched at a price of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for booking across India at a price of ₹4,000, the company has stated in a release. The third-generation KTM 250 Duke comes with a host of updates on the mechanical front aiding in better performance.