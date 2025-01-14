KTM 250 Duke gets a discount for January 2025

KTM India has announced that they have extended the offer on the 250 Duke.
KTM 250 Duke is now priced at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom.
The offer is applicable till 31st January only.
Earlier, the 250 Duke was priced at ₹2.45 lakh ex-showroom.
The new KTM 250 Duke is offered in four distinct color variants: Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White, and Ebony Black.
The 250 Duke comes with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
It puts out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.
It now also gets a 5-inch TFT screen from the 390 Duke.