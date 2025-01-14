KTM 250 Duke gets a discount for January 2025

Published Jan 14, 2025

KTM India has announced that they have extended  the offer on the 250 Duke.

KTM 250 Duke is now priced at 2.25 lakh ex-showroom. 

The offer is applicable till 31st January only.

Earlier, the 250 Duke was priced at 2.45 lakh ex-showroom. 

The new KTM 250 Duke is offered in four distinct color variants: Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White, and Ebony Black.

The 250 Duke comes with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

It puts out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. 

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

It now also gets a 5-inch TFT screen from the 390 Duke.
