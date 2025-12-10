KTM 1390 Super Duke RR set for debut as approval filing surfaces in Europe

KTM is beginning to regain momentum after a turbulent year of financial uncertainty and temporary halts in production, which have delayed its product pipeline so far. With newfound stability under Bajaj Auto’s ownership bringing fresh capital into Mattighofen, the brand is gearing up to expand its portfolio once again. The latest evidence comes from a newly published European type-approval filing, hinting that a more hardcore KTM 1390 Super Duke RR is on the way to join the existing Super.

The “RR" badge isn’t new to KTM’s flagship naked motorcycle. The previous-gen 1290 Super Duke brought us two limited-run RR editions in 2021 and 2023, each restricted to 500 units with a focus on weight savings, premium hardware and track-focused performance. The new paperwork suggests that KTM is carrying over the same philosophy for 2026.

Built for the track

While the engine output remains unchanged at 188 hp at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, the 1390 Super Duke RR sets itself apart with a noticeable drop in weight. The latest filing puts the kerb weight at 205 kg with a full tank, down from the 220 kg figure of the standard Super Duke R.

The approval also mentions a road-legal Akrapovič titanium muffler, which is expected to match the stacked twin-outlet system currently offered as an accessory. Although it will not affect performance, it does help in shaving off crucial kilograms. For the remaining weight, KTM is expected to carry over the same formula used on the 1290 RR: a lithium-ion battery, lightweight forged wheels, carbon-fibre components, and a single-seat tail. The MotoGP-inspired seven-spoke alloys on the previous version helped the bike shed some weight, and the new model is expected to follow suit.

Chassis changes

The 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR is expected to feature lightweight components, including forged wheels and a titanium Akrapovič muffler

The document does not go into the suspension details, but turning the pages of the previous RR model’s brochure shows us what to expect. The 1290 Super Duke RR swapped its electronic damping for more focused WP Apex Pro hardware, including fully adjustable 7548 forks and a 7746 rear shock. A similar setup would be consistent with the RR’s lightweight, track-focused positioning.

The dimensions reflect subtle changes over the standard model. The RR is 17.78 mm wider (possible race-style lever guards?), and marginally longer by 2.54 mm. Wheelbase remains unchanged at 1,490 mm, confirming that the core geometry has not been altered. Tyre sizes continue with the familiar 120/70 R17 front and 200/55 R17 rear setup.

When does it arrive?

KTM’s recent production delays mean several models that were unveiled last year continue to await dealership rollouts, making timelines harder to predict. However, the approval lists the 1390 Super Duke RR as a 2026 model, fuelling speculations that the global unveiling could take place within the next few months.

The arrival of an RR variant will further elevate the performance credentials of the 1390 Super Duke’s platform, offering KTM enthusiasts a more exclusive, lightweight, track-focused alternative to the already potent Super Duke R. This will only add to the legacy of one of the most extreme motorcycles ever built.

